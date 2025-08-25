Thrilling Encounters Propel Assam & West Bengal to Subroto Cup Final
Assam and West Bengal advanced to the final of the junior U-17 girls competition in the 64th Subroto Cup with impressive semifinal wins. Assam defeated Kerala 4-1, thanks to Mari Mech's hat-trick and a goal by Nilina Brahma. West Bengal won 1-0 against Haryana, with Diya Biswas scoring the only goal.
- Country:
- India
Assam and West Bengal have successfully booked their spots in the final of the junior U-17 girls category at the 64th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, following outstanding performances in Monday's semifinals.
Betkuchi High School from Assam delivered a robust display, overcoming Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Hr. Sec. School from Kerala with a decisive 4-1 scoreline. Nilina Brahma set the stage with an opening goal in the 9th minute, while Mari Mech emerged as the standout performer, netting a hat-trick.
In another tightly contested semifinal, Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School from West Bengal narrowly defeated PM Shri GGSSS Mangali from Haryana, 1-0. Diya Biswas's 14th-minute goal proved sufficient, as the team exhibited strong defensive resilience to clinch victory and advance in the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
David Gaudu's Dramatic Victory in Stage Three of Vuelta a Espana
Fazila Ikwaput's Heroics Lead East Bengal to Victory
BJP Aims for Commanding Victory in 2027 Himachal Pradesh Elections
Sanju Samson's Century Sparks Kochi's Thrilling KCL Victory
Shivamogga Lions Roar to Victory in Nail-Biting Finish Against Mysore Warriors