Left Menu

Thrilling Encounters Propel Assam & West Bengal to Subroto Cup Final

Assam and West Bengal advanced to the final of the junior U-17 girls competition in the 64th Subroto Cup with impressive semifinal wins. Assam defeated Kerala 4-1, thanks to Mari Mech's hat-trick and a goal by Nilina Brahma. West Bengal won 1-0 against Haryana, with Diya Biswas scoring the only goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:47 IST
Thrilling Encounters Propel Assam & West Bengal to Subroto Cup Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam and West Bengal have successfully booked their spots in the final of the junior U-17 girls category at the 64th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, following outstanding performances in Monday's semifinals.

Betkuchi High School from Assam delivered a robust display, overcoming Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Hr. Sec. School from Kerala with a decisive 4-1 scoreline. Nilina Brahma set the stage with an opening goal in the 9th minute, while Mari Mech emerged as the standout performer, netting a hat-trick.

In another tightly contested semifinal, Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School from West Bengal narrowly defeated PM Shri GGSSS Mangali from Haryana, 1-0. Diya Biswas's 14th-minute goal proved sufficient, as the team exhibited strong defensive resilience to clinch victory and advance in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

 India
2
Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

 India
3
Elon Musk Launches Antitrust Attack on Apple and OpenAI

Elon Musk Launches Antitrust Attack on Apple and OpenAI

 Global
4
Uttarakhand Expands Strategic Air Network with IAF and AAI

Uttarakhand Expands Strategic Air Network with IAF and AAI

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025