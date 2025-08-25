Thrilling Encounters Propel Assam & West Bengal to Subroto Cup Final

Assam and West Bengal have successfully booked their spots in the final of the junior U-17 girls category at the 64th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, following outstanding performances in Monday's semifinals.

Betkuchi High School from Assam delivered a robust display, overcoming Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Hr. Sec. School from Kerala with a decisive 4-1 scoreline. Nilina Brahma set the stage with an opening goal in the 9th minute, while Mari Mech emerged as the standout performer, netting a hat-trick.

In another tightly contested semifinal, Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School from West Bengal narrowly defeated PM Shri GGSSS Mangali from Haryana, 1-0. Diya Biswas's 14th-minute goal proved sufficient, as the team exhibited strong defensive resilience to clinch victory and advance in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)