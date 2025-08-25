Italy's Soccer Stadium Dilemma: A Race Against Time for Euro 2032

Italy's bid to host Euro 2032 is under threat, as the nation struggles with outdated stadiums. While Turkey boasts modern arenas from a swift national project, Italy has not prepared sufficient facilities, prompting concerns over meeting the tournament's demands.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin previously condemned Italy's infrastructure, describing it as Europe's worst among leading nations. His comments alarmed Ezio Simonelli, head of Italy's soccer league, who shares the apprehension that the country could lose its hosting rights if major renovations aren't swiftly undertaken.

With only a handful of clubs like Udinese, Juventus, and Atalanta owning new or updated stadiums, the need for renovation is acute. Bureaucratic hurdles, exemplified by the prolonged decision-making over San Siro's future, impede progress. Simonelli urges government action to streamline processes and ensure Italy presents itself favorably on the international stage.

