Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025: A New Dawn for Indian Water Sports

Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 marked a historic milestone for Indian water sports by hosting its first national-level, open-age competition in kayaking, canoeing, and rowing. Supported by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and the Sports Authority of India, the event inspired athletes and coaches to aim for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 and other global contests.

Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Kerala emerged as the festival's top states. Athletes training at key locations, including SAI's Jagatpur center in Odisha and the MP State Water Sports Academy, played critical roles. Noteworthy performances by athletes like Rasmita Sahoo and others signaled a bright future for Indian water sports.

The festival underscored the government's Khelo Bharat Niti initiative to uplift water sports. Athletes from five SAI centers across the nation won an impressive tally of medals. The festival's success has been credited with motivating water sports communities, promising a positive impact in the upcoming Asian Games in Japan and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)