Unseeded Renata Zarazua Stuns Madison Keys at U.S. Open

In a dramatic upset at the U.S. Open, Madison Keys, the sixth seed, was defeated by unseeded Renata Zarazua in a tense three-set match. Despite a strong opening, Keys struggled with 89 unforced errors, allowing Zarazua to advance after over three hours of play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 00:43 IST
Madison Keys

In a shocking first-round upset at the U.S. Open, sixth-seeded Madison Keys was eliminated by unseeded Mexican player Renata Zarazua. Keys, who won her first Grand Slam in January at the Australian Open, committed 89 unforced errors and 14 double faults, resulting in her early exit from the tournament.

Zarazua, backed by fervent supporters, acknowledged her pre-match nerves but credited the crowd for their encouraging presence. 'I was really nervous but the crowd made it so chill for me,' she commented, reflecting on her remarkable victory against the higher-ranked opponent.

The match was a rollercoaster, with Keys initially taking the lead in the first set before Zarazua's spirited comeback. The final set saw Zarazua take a decisive 5-3 lead, fending off Keys' attempts to reclaim dominance. Zarazua now moves on to face French player Diane Parry in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

