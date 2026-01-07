Unexpected Upsets and Dominant Wins at WTT Feeder Series

Sarthak Arya and Hardee Patel made headlines by upsetting the third-seeded duo, Snehit Suravajjula and Sayali Wani, in a thrilling 3-2 victory in the mixed doubles qualifying round at the WTT Feeder Series on Wednesday.

The surprising outcome saw the pair advance to the second round, as they clinched a hard-fought win with scores of 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 9-11, 12-10. Meanwhile, leading singles players had a more straightforward path with successful opening group matches.

Top performances in men's singles included Yashansh Malik's hard-earned win over Preyesh Suresh and commanding victories by Sanjoy Kapila and Jash Modi. In women's singles, Selena Selvakumar, Nithya Mani, and Sampada Bhiwandikar each delivered strong performances to secure their spots in the next round.