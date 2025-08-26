Left Menu

Markus Rooth Withdraws from World Championships Due to Injury

Olympic decathlon champion Markus Rooth announced he will miss the World Championships following an injury sustained during training. Rooth, who secured gold in Paris last year, suffered knee and elbow injuries, requiring surgery and a four-month recovery period. The Championships will be in Tokyo from September 13-21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 01:28 IST
Markus Rooth Withdraws from World Championships Due to Injury

Olympic decathlon champion Markus Rooth will not compete in the upcoming World Championships due to an injury. Rooth, who surprised many with his gold medal in Paris last year, had an accident during training on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Norwegian athlete landed outside the pole vault mat, injuring his knee and elbow, which will require surgery and sideline him for at least four months. "I realised straight away that it was serious enough that I could forget about the World Championships," Rooth remarked to reporters.

The World Athletics Championships are scheduled to take place in Tokyo from September 13 to 21, but Rooth will be absent due to his recovery process.

TRENDING

1
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
2
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
3
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global
4
Modernizing Alliances: South Korea and U.S. Strengthen Ties

Modernizing Alliances: South Korea and U.S. Strengthen Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025