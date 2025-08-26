NFL Legends Tackle Gambling Violations: Preserving Integrity On and Off the Field

The NFL has engaged retired players to mentor current athletes on maintaining careers free from gambling violations. By employing former gridiron veterans, the league reinforces its message: betting and football do not mix.

Sabrina Perel, NFL's vice president and chief compliance officer, emphasized the strategic inclusion of "powerful messengers" in the training program. While she didn't reveal their names, she noted these veterans' voices resonate deeply with current stars, ensuring adherence to the sport's integrity.

With ten players suspended in 2023, the league intensified education efforts by mandating gambling policy training. Up to 20,000 industry participants now receive education where former players, leveraging personal experiences, advise against betting on games or sharing insider information.

(With inputs from agencies.)