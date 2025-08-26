Last-Minute Drama: River Plate and Lanus Share Spoils

River Plate snatched a dramatic 1-1 draw against Lanus during Argentina's Clausura championship on Monday. In a thrilling late twist, Rodrigo Castillo found the net during injury time, erasing Gonzalo Montiel's lead, established in the 77th minute, with a poised finish.

Montiel had initially shaken the scoreline from a straightforward tap-in after Juan Fernando Quintero's smart header returned a corner across the goal mouth. Despite River Plate's initial confidence, Lanus clinched a point through an unexpected last-gasp effort.

As a result, River Plate sits comfortably atop Group B, having secured 12 points from six matches. Lanus, in fifth place, maintains pressure with 10 points, keeping the race wide open in the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)