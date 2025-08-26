Left Menu

Last-Minute Drama: River Plate and Lanus Share Spoils

River Plate and Lanus ended their Clausura championship match in a 1-1 draw after a late equalizer from Rodrigo Castillo. Gonzalo Montiel initially put River ahead in the 77th minute. The result places River Plate first in Group B with 12 points, while Lanus is fifth with 10 points.

River Plate snatched a dramatic 1-1 draw against Lanus during Argentina's Clausura championship on Monday. In a thrilling late twist, Rodrigo Castillo found the net during injury time, erasing Gonzalo Montiel's lead, established in the 77th minute, with a poised finish.

Montiel had initially shaken the scoreline from a straightforward tap-in after Juan Fernando Quintero's smart header returned a corner across the goal mouth. Despite River Plate's initial confidence, Lanus clinched a point through an unexpected last-gasp effort.

As a result, River Plate sits comfortably atop Group B, having secured 12 points from six matches. Lanus, in fifth place, maintains pressure with 10 points, keeping the race wide open in the championship.

