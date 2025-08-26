Pulwama's New Dawn: Night Cricket Sparks Hope and Unity

Pulwama, historically associated with unrest, is spearheading a positive change by hosting the Royal Premier League, a cricket tournament held under nighttime floodlights for the first time in the district's history. This marks a hopeful beginning for peace, progress, and unity, drawing hundreds of spectators to celebrate sportsmanship.

In a district previously noted for tragic events like the 2019 terror attack that claimed 40 CRPF soldiers' lives, the tournament signifies a pivotal shift. PDP MLA Waheed Para expressed optimism about this change, highlighting the significance of people gathering in large numbers for a day-night cricket match, describing it as a beacon of new hope for Kashmir's youth.

Featuring 12 teams from Jammu and Kashmir, the tournament exceeds traditional sporting boundaries to become a transformation emblem. Pulwama is symbolically embracing cricket to replace conflict narratives with aspirations of unity and development, encouraging youth to choose sports over violence, thereby rewriting its story.

