Skelton's Departure Leaves Wallabies in a Bind

Will Skelton's decision to return to France and rejoin La Rochelle is a setback for the Wallabies as they prepare for the Rugby Championship season. Rugby Australia confirmed the move on Tuesday, leaving Australia at a disadvantage for upcoming home tests against Argentina in Townsville and Sydney.

The Wallabies, currently second in the Rugby Championship standings, face additional challenges with a slew of injuries threatening their line-up. Skelton, who had missed earlier matches due to a calf injury, has been pivotal since rejoining the team during the second Lions test in Melbourne.

Skelton's absence paves the way for reserve lock Lukhan Salakai-Loto, but the Wallabies' squad struggles with Joe Schmidt dealing with more injuries. Prop Allan Alaalatoa is likely out, alongside potential misses from captain Harry Wilson, prop Taniela Tupou, and hookers Matt Faessler and Lachlan Lonergan for the Argentina series starting September 7.

