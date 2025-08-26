Sift Kaur Samra's Golden Triumph: Indian Shooter Claims Double Victory at Asian Championships

In a stunning display of skill and precision, Olympian Sift Kaur Samra clinched gold in the individual women's 50m rifle 3 positions and propelled India to a team victory at the Asian Shooting Championships on Tuesday.

Samra, also a world record holder, achieved a score of 459.2 in the finals, narrowly outshooting China's Yang Yujie who scored 458.8. Alongside teammates Anjum Moudgil and Ashi Chouksey, Samra secured the team title with an aggregate score of 1753 points. This victory marks Samra's fourth gold in the Asian Championships.

Despite fierce competition, Samra demonstrated dominance throughout the event, particularly in the standing-elimination round, maintaining her lead despite a strong challenge from her Chinese competitor. The Indian team's outstanding performance solidified their place ahead of Japan and South Korea in the team event.