Left Menu

Sift Kaur Samra's Golden Triumph: Indian Shooter Claims Double Victory at Asian Championships

Sift Kaur Samra secured gold in the individual women's 50m rifle 3 positions and led India to a team victory at the Asian Shooting Championships. Her record-breaking performance outshone rivals including China's Yang Yujie. Samra's fourth Asian title contributes to India's shooting prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shymkent | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:47 IST
Sift Kaur Samra's Golden Triumph: Indian Shooter Claims Double Victory at Asian Championships
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

In a stunning display of skill and precision, Olympian Sift Kaur Samra clinched gold in the individual women's 50m rifle 3 positions and propelled India to a team victory at the Asian Shooting Championships on Tuesday.

Samra, also a world record holder, achieved a score of 459.2 in the finals, narrowly outshooting China's Yang Yujie who scored 458.8. Alongside teammates Anjum Moudgil and Ashi Chouksey, Samra secured the team title with an aggregate score of 1753 points. This victory marks Samra's fourth gold in the Asian Championships.

Despite fierce competition, Samra demonstrated dominance throughout the event, particularly in the standing-elimination round, maintaining her lead despite a strong challenge from her Chinese competitor. The Indian team's outstanding performance solidified their place ahead of Japan and South Korea in the team event.

TRENDING

1
Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence

Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Revolution: 100% Free Essential Drugs for All

Assam's Healthcare Revolution: 100% Free Essential Drugs for All

 India
3
Kosovo Elects New Speaker, Paving Way for Government Formation

Kosovo Elects New Speaker, Paving Way for Government Formation

 Kosovo
4
Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025