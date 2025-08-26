Left Menu

Brazil Gears Up for World Cup with Diverse Friendlies

Brazil is set to play friendly matches against South Korea and Japan in October as part of their preparation for the 2026 World Cup. The team aims to gain experience against diverse soccer styles, with plans to face African and European teams in the coming months.

Updated: 26-08-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:38 IST
Brazil is gearing up for the 2026 World Cup by scheduling friendly matches against South Korea and Japan in October, according to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). The games will be held in Seoul and Tokyo on October 10 and 14, respectively.

Having secured a spot at the World Cup, the five-time champions will also complete their qualifications with matches against Chile and Bolivia. CBF's General Coordinator, Rodrigo Caetano, emphasized the need to engage with teams of various styles as part of their strategic preparation.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti, who took over in May, expressed that the friendlies would help him assess player characteristics and personalities before next year's expanded, 48-team tournament in North America. Ancelotti also plans to schedule additional matches against African and top-tier European teams leading up to the World Cup.

