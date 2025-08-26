Left Menu

Nemanja Matic signs a 1-year contract with promoted Serie A club Sassuolo

Veteran Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic signed a one-year contract with promoted Serie A club Sassuolo on Tuesday.The 37-year-old Matics contract with Lyon was recently terminated by mutual consent. The Emilia-Romagna club was beaten 2-0 by defending champion Napoli in its Serie A opener on Saturday.The deal includes an automatic renewal for a second season if certain objectives are reached.

PTI | Sassuolo | Updated: 26-08-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 20:05 IST
Veteran Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic signed a one-year contract with promoted Serie A club Sassuolo on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Matic's contract with Lyon was recently terminated by mutual consent. He brings a wealth of experience following long spells at Chelsea and Manchester United.

It will mark Matic's second season in the Italian league after playing under Jose Mourinho at Roma in 2022-23.

Sassuolo won Serie B last season. The Emilia-Romagna club was beaten 2-0 by defending champion Napoli in its Serie A opener on Saturday.

The deal includes an automatic renewal for a second season if certain objectives are reached.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

