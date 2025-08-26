HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (times GMT): 1504 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under clear, bright skies in New York, with the temperature around 23 degrees Celsius (73 degrees Fahrenheit). READ MORE

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET) Emiliana Arango (Colombia) v 2-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Vit Kopriva (Czech Republic) Ajla Tomijanovic (Australia) v 3-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Alejandro Tabilo (Chile) LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

10-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) v Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (France) 8-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) v Kimberly Birrell (Australia)

Greet Minnen (Belgium) v 23-Naomi Osaka (Japan) Elmer Moller (Denmark) v 14-Tommy Paul (U.S.)

