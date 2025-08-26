Heena Sidhu Applauds SLI's Game-Changing Impact on Shooting
Heena Sidhu, former World No. 1 shooter, praises the Shooting League of India for elevating the sport's profile. The league will offer young athletes a platform, while broadcasting innovations aim to enhance fan engagement. Sidhu highlights the importance of mental strength, and foresees a boost in India's shooting popularity.
The Shooting League of India (SLI) is generating significant excitement, with former World No. 1 shooter Heena Sidhu expressing her enthusiasm for the initiative. Sidhu believes the league not only elevates the sport's profile in India but provides young shooters a crucial platform for talent showcase.
"Finally, we're getting what we deserve," Sidhu remarked from an SLI press release. She noted that many sports have established leagues and shooting's entry into this arena was overdue. Discussing the sport's technicalities, Sidhu explained the inherent challenges of micro-movements, often elusive to spectators. She emphasized the role of advanced tools like SCATT, body sensors, and cameras in educating fans.
Sidhu elaborated, "SCATT uses laser technology to trace the pistol's journey, even revealing movements linked to stress manifested through heart rate and brain activity." An Arjuna awardee, Sidhu highlighted the unique mental strength required in shooting, as the sport tests human psychology. Increased telecasting will attract more fans, she asserted, fueling a cricket-like engagement surge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
