Shooting League of India Set to Transform Shooting Sport Landscape

The burgeoning enthusiasm for the Shooting League of India is palpable, with former World No. 1 Heena Sidhu voicing her enthusiasm for the initiative. She asserts that the league will not only elevate the sport's stature in the country but also furnish young shooters with a critical stage to exhibit their skills.

In a statement released by the SLI, Sidhu remarked, "Finally, we are on the brink of receiving the recognition we deserve. Various sports have embarked on league formats, and it's fitting for shooting to join this evolution." Delving into the technical nuances, Sidhu elaborated that shooting's main challenge lies in the micro-movements not easily perceived by spectators. "While it appears shooters remain static, there's perpetual motion, particularly under duress," Sidhu explained. She added that advanced tools can showcase these dynamics, aiding fans in appreciating the precision required.

Sidhu emphasized the potential of technology such as SCATT, which employs laser tech to monitor a pistol's trajectory and links it to physiological factors. She elaborated on the psychological demands of shooting, comparing it to other sports and underscoring how it tests mental fortitude. Sidhu believes media exposure is crucial for fan engagement, drawing parallels with cricket, and is optimistic about how the Shooting League will captivate Indian audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)