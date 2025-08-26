Left Menu

Shooting League of India Set to Transform Shooting Sport Landscape

Heena Sidhu, ex-World No.1, hails the Shooting League of India, predicting it will enhance the sport's profile and offer young shooters a platform. The league aims to make shooting more engaging through technology and increased media exposure, bridging the gap between fans and the intricacies of the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:10 IST
Shooting League of India Set to Transform Shooting Sport Landscape
SLI Logo (Photo: SLI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The burgeoning enthusiasm for the Shooting League of India is palpable, with former World No. 1 Heena Sidhu voicing her enthusiasm for the initiative. She asserts that the league will not only elevate the sport's stature in the country but also furnish young shooters with a critical stage to exhibit their skills.

In a statement released by the SLI, Sidhu remarked, "Finally, we are on the brink of receiving the recognition we deserve. Various sports have embarked on league formats, and it's fitting for shooting to join this evolution." Delving into the technical nuances, Sidhu elaborated that shooting's main challenge lies in the micro-movements not easily perceived by spectators. "While it appears shooters remain static, there's perpetual motion, particularly under duress," Sidhu explained. She added that advanced tools can showcase these dynamics, aiding fans in appreciating the precision required.

Sidhu emphasized the potential of technology such as SCATT, which employs laser tech to monitor a pistol's trajectory and links it to physiological factors. She elaborated on the psychological demands of shooting, comparing it to other sports and underscoring how it tests mental fortitude. Sidhu believes media exposure is crucial for fan engagement, drawing parallels with cricket, and is optimistic about how the Shooting League will captivate Indian audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Power S&P 500 Amid Fed Concerns

Tech Giants Power S&P 500 Amid Fed Concerns

 Global
2
U.S. Commerce Department Hits 10 Nations with Steel Tariffs

U.S. Commerce Department Hits 10 Nations with Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Fed Governor Battles Trump Over Controversial Firing Attempt

Fed Governor Battles Trump Over Controversial Firing Attempt

 United States
4
Heavy Rains Cause Chaos in Rajasthan

Heavy Rains Cause Chaos in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025