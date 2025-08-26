Left Menu

Thrilling Matches and Upsets Highlight Day 3 at U.S. Open

The third day at the U.S. Open saw intense action with Lorenzo Musetti and Beatriz Haddad Maia advancing, and Aryna Sabalenka set to defend her title against Polina Kudermetova. Top players like Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz hit the courts, with several upsets and emotional exits making headlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:27 IST
The third day of the U.S. Open delivered nail-biting matches and gripping storylines as top seeds battled to advance. Italian 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti recovered from a slow start to overcome Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. Brazilian 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia also moved forward, defeating Briton Sonay Kartal.

Fans eagerly anticipate Wednesday's lineup, which features world-renowned players such as Aryna Sabalenka defending her title against Polina Kudermetova. Meanwhile, men's second seed Carlos Alcaraz faces Mattia Bellucci, and Novak Djokovic clashes with American Zachary Svajda.

The tournament has also been marked by surprises, including upsets and emotional exits, such as Venus Williams and emotional farewells from players like Petra Kvitova, adding drama and intrigue to this prestigious event.

