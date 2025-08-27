Left Menu

Spectacular Start at U.S. Open 2024: All Eyes on Gauff and Osaka

The U.S. Open got off to an explosive start as past champions Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner dominated their first-round matches. Fans are eagerly anticipating Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka's evening performances. The expanded 15-day schedule ensures a grand spectacle with high attendance and thrilling matches across New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 01:51 IST
Spectacular Start at U.S. Open 2024: All Eyes on Gauff and Osaka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Open kicked off with thrilling performances as previous champions Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner dominated their opening matches at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium. Iga Swiatek easily defeated Emiliana Arango, and Jannik Sinner similarly dispatched his Czech opponent, Vit Kopriva, drawing applause from a supportive crowd.

With an expanded 15-day schedule, the tournament aims to accommodate more fans after record-breaking attendance in recent years. American fans are particularly eager for the evening line-up featuring local favorite Coco Gauff against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic and a much-anticipated performance by Japan's Naomi Osaka against Belgian Greet Minnen on Armstrong Stadium.

Other noteworthy performances included Italian Lorenzo Musetti's victory over Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and American Amanda Anisimova's triumph against Australian Kimberly Birrell. The event sets the stage for an exhilarating fortnight of tennis with high stakes and powerful contenders battling it out on the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Overrules Trump Administration's Unusual Lawsuit Against Maryland Judiciary

Judge Overrules Trump Administration's Unusual Lawsuit Against Maryland Judi...

 Global
2
Trump Threatens Economic Sanctions Amid Ukraine Crisis

Trump Threatens Economic Sanctions Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global
3
AI's Copyright Settlement: A Pioneering Agreement

AI's Copyright Settlement: A Pioneering Agreement

 Global
4
Federal Reserve Struggle: Cook vs. Trump in Legal Battle

Federal Reserve Struggle: Cook vs. Trump in Legal Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025