Spectacular Start at U.S. Open 2024: All Eyes on Gauff and Osaka

The U.S. Open kicked off with thrilling performances as previous champions Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner dominated their opening matches at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium. Iga Swiatek easily defeated Emiliana Arango, and Jannik Sinner similarly dispatched his Czech opponent, Vit Kopriva, drawing applause from a supportive crowd.

With an expanded 15-day schedule, the tournament aims to accommodate more fans after record-breaking attendance in recent years. American fans are particularly eager for the evening line-up featuring local favorite Coco Gauff against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic and a much-anticipated performance by Japan's Naomi Osaka against Belgian Greet Minnen on Armstrong Stadium.

Other noteworthy performances included Italian Lorenzo Musetti's victory over Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and American Amanda Anisimova's triumph against Australian Kimberly Birrell. The event sets the stage for an exhilarating fortnight of tennis with high stakes and powerful contenders battling it out on the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)