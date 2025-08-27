Left Menu

Jorgen Strand Larsen's Heroic Brace Sends Wolves to Victory

Jorgen Strand Larsen's two goals in two minutes helped Wolverhampton Wanderers secure a 3-2 victory over West Ham United, propelling them to the League Cup's third round. Larsen's impact at Molineux reversed West Ham's lead and highlighted Wolves' fight despite previous struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wolverhampton | Updated: 27-08-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 02:08 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Substitute Jorgen Strand Larsen was the hero for Wolverhampton Wanderers as he netted twice in quick succession to inspire a thrilling 3-2 triumph over West Ham United in the League Cup on Tuesday.

After coming off the bench in the 73rd minute, Larsen scored in the 82nd and 84th minutes, overturning a deficit from Lucas Paqueta's opener for West Ham in the 63rd.

This win, after Rodrigo Gomes opened the scoring for Wolves just before halftime, delivered a blow to West Ham and their under-fire manager Graham Potter, amidst their ongoing Premier League challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

