Jorgen Strand Larsen's Heroic Brace Sends Wolves to Victory

Substitute Jorgen Strand Larsen was the hero for Wolverhampton Wanderers as he netted twice in quick succession to inspire a thrilling 3-2 triumph over West Ham United in the League Cup on Tuesday.

After coming off the bench in the 73rd minute, Larsen scored in the 82nd and 84th minutes, overturning a deficit from Lucas Paqueta's opener for West Ham in the 63rd.

This win, after Rodrigo Gomes opened the scoring for Wolves just before halftime, delivered a blow to West Ham and their under-fire manager Graham Potter, amidst their ongoing Premier League challenges.

