Jorgen Strand Larsen's Heroic Brace Sends Wolves to Victory
Jorgen Strand Larsen's two goals in two minutes helped Wolverhampton Wanderers secure a 3-2 victory over West Ham United, propelling them to the League Cup's third round. Larsen's impact at Molineux reversed West Ham's lead and highlighted Wolves' fight despite previous struggles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wolverhampton | Updated: 27-08-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 02:08 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Substitute Jorgen Strand Larsen was the hero for Wolverhampton Wanderers as he netted twice in quick succession to inspire a thrilling 3-2 triumph over West Ham United in the League Cup on Tuesday.
After coming off the bench in the 73rd minute, Larsen scored in the 82nd and 84th minutes, overturning a deficit from Lucas Paqueta's opener for West Ham in the 63rd.
This win, after Rodrigo Gomes opened the scoring for Wolves just before halftime, delivered a blow to West Ham and their under-fire manager Graham Potter, amidst their ongoing Premier League challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NCC conducts flag football match for first time in Bengaluru
ECB research warns household inflation fears risk undermining price stability goals
Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play
Honor Sets Ambitious Goals with 'Made in India' Smartphones
India and Fiji Forge Stronger Ties: Shared Goals and Aspirations in Focus