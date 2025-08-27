Iga Swiatek's Courtside Celebration as Taylor Swift Finds Love Match

Tennis champion Iga Swiatek had dual reasons to celebrate after her first-round victory at the U.S. Open. Alongside her success on the court, Swiatek, an ardent 'Swiftie,' discovered her pop idol, Taylor Swift, announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.

The engagement news quickly became a focal point, even overshadowing sports commentary during the tournament. Swift, known for turning personal heartache into platinum hits, had her engagement announcement garner impressive attention, resonating with fans and celebrities alike.

Swiatek expressed delight in a press conference, sharing her happiness for Swift and humorously handling a barrage of questions focused on the pop star's latest romantic development rather than her own athletic triumphs.