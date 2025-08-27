Left Menu

Iga Swiatek's Courtside Celebration as Taylor Swift Finds Love Match

Tennis star Iga Swiatek celebrated both her U.S. Open win and pop idol Taylor Swift's engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce. The news swiftly captured attention, even interrupting sports commentary at Flushing Meadows, as Swiatek shared her joy and fielded numerous questions about Swift's romantic milestone.

Tennis champion Iga Swiatek had dual reasons to celebrate after her first-round victory at the U.S. Open. Alongside her success on the court, Swiatek, an ardent 'Swiftie,' discovered her pop idol, Taylor Swift, announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.

The engagement news quickly became a focal point, even overshadowing sports commentary during the tournament. Swift, known for turning personal heartache into platinum hits, had her engagement announcement garner impressive attention, resonating with fans and celebrities alike.

Swiatek expressed delight in a press conference, sharing her happiness for Swift and humorously handling a barrage of questions focused on the pop star's latest romantic development rather than her own athletic triumphs.

