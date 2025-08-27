Tennis Stars Shine Bright at US Open Amid Celebrity Engagement Buzz

The U.S. Open witnessed stellar performances as tennis titans Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner effortlessly advanced to the second round. Fans flocked to Arthur Ashe Stadium to experience the extended 15-day schedule aiming to break past attendance records.

A surprising engagement news diverted some attention at the venue as pop icon Taylor Swift revealed she is set to marry NFL player Travis Kelce. The announcement captured the hearts of many, including tennis pro Iga Swiatek, thrilled to see her idol's romantic journey.

In other sports news, St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras faced a six-game suspension following an altercation during a game, while Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez made his much-awaited return after an injury layoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)