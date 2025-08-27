Left Menu

Tennis Stars Shine Bright at US Open Amid Celebrity Engagement Buzz

The US Open saw stunning performances as top seeds advanced, with Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner cruising through their matches. Fans were abuzz with celebrity news as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement. Meanwhile, Major League Baseball handed a suspension to Willson Contreras for his recent misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 05:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Open witnessed stellar performances as tennis titans Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner effortlessly advanced to the second round. Fans flocked to Arthur Ashe Stadium to experience the extended 15-day schedule aiming to break past attendance records.

A surprising engagement news diverted some attention at the venue as pop icon Taylor Swift revealed she is set to marry NFL player Travis Kelce. The announcement captured the hearts of many, including tennis pro Iga Swiatek, thrilled to see her idol's romantic journey.

In other sports news, St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras faced a six-game suspension following an altercation during a game, while Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez made his much-awaited return after an injury layoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

