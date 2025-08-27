BCA Enhances Fitness Game: A Modern Take on Player Wellness

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) concluded a landmark three-day physiotherapy training session aimed at bolstering player fitness and managing injuries. Conducted by Satish Kumar from the National Cricket Academy, the event sought to acquaint physiotherapists with cutting-edge methodologies.

According to BCA President Rakesh Tiwari, this initiative is pivotal for enhancing athletes' performance and fortifying Bihar's future in cricket. Tiwari believes the program will equip both players and physiotherapists with new insights and technical acumen.

Throughout the sessions, Kumar underscored the importance of regular fitness checks, proper warm-ups, and recovery routines, offering strategic insights into immediate injury treatment and long-term injury prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)