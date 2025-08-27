Left Menu

Champions Shine at Arthur Ashe: U.S. Open Day Three Highlights

Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner showcased their power with impressive wins as the U.S. Open advanced to the second round. Swiatek defeated Emiliana Arango, while Sinner overcame Vit Kopriva. Naomi Osaka returned to form in a stunning outfit, and Coco Gauff struggled but triumphed in a challenging match.

27-08-2025
The U.S. Open continued to thrill fans on Tuesday with standout performances from top tennis players. Iga Swiatek, reigning Wimbledon champion, swiftly defeated Emiliana Arango 6-1 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, emphasizing her skillset in the boisterous New York atmosphere.

In the men's category, the defending champion, Jannik Sinner, made short work of Vit Kopriva with a decisive 6-1 6-1 6-2 victory, moving him to face Australian Alexei Popyrin next. Naomi Osaka's striking return to form was complemented by an eye-catching red outfit as she secured a win against Greet Minnen.

Coco Gauff endured a tough match but eventually overcame Ajla Tomljanovic, demonstrating resilience despite early setbacks. Matches concluded under thrilling circumstances as more athletes secured their spots in the second round, laying the groundwork for more exciting days of tennis.

