India's Ambitious Bid to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

India is set to bid for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad selected as the proposed venue due to its world-class sporting infrastructure. The decision was approved by the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the Indian Olympic Association's consent. India's hosting of the event promises to boost local economy, tourism, and offer employment opportunities in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move towards establishing India as a global sporting destination, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the country's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

Riding high on its cutting-edge sports facilities and passionate sporting culture, Ahmedabad is positioned as the ideal venue, as per statements from the Prime Minister's office.

The decision aligns with broader strategic goals to elevate India's stature in the international sporting arena and is expected to significantly boost local businesses, generate jobs, and foster national pride, marking Ahmedabad as a frontrunner for hosting future international events, including the 2036 Olympics.

