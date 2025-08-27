India's Ambitious Bid to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

In a significant move towards establishing India as a global sporting destination, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the country's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

Riding high on its cutting-edge sports facilities and passionate sporting culture, Ahmedabad is positioned as the ideal venue, as per statements from the Prime Minister's office.

The decision aligns with broader strategic goals to elevate India's stature in the international sporting arena and is expected to significantly boost local businesses, generate jobs, and foster national pride, marking Ahmedabad as a frontrunner for hosting future international events, including the 2036 Olympics.