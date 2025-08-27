Left Menu

Sweden's World Cup Qualifier Squad Shakes Up Amidst Player Transfers

Sweden calls up Alexander Isak for World Cup qualifiers despite his dispute with Newcastle United. Isak missed Newcastle's pre-season, training alone after pushing for a transfer. With key players like Lindelof and Kulusevski absent, Sweden faces challenges against Slovenia and Kosovo.

Alexander Isak

Sweden has included Alexander Isak in its squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, even as the striker remains embroiled in a conflict with his Premier League club, Newcastle United. Isak, 21, had to train solo after missing the club's pre-season tour due to his desire to transfer, a situation Newcastle manager Eddie Howe labeled as 'lose-lose.'

Sweden's coach, Jon Dahl Tomasson, acknowledged the less-than-ideal circumstances, stating, 'Ideally, the player should have been training and playing with the club team.' Alongside Isak, Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres has received a call-up, while both Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski and captain Victor Lindelof are unavailable due to injury and lack of club affiliation, respectively.

Despite these setbacks, Sweden is set to compete in away games against Slovenia on September 5 and Kosovo on September 8, pushing forward with a reshuffled lineup amid these player challenges.

