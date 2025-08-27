Left Menu

Inspiring Unity: India Gears Up for World Para Athletics Championships

Dharambir and Preeti Pal have been chosen as India's flag bearers for the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. The event will showcase a 73-member Indian contingent, with notable athletes like gold medalist Dharambir and bronze medalist Preeti Pal leading the charge. The launch ceremony highlighted unity and perseverance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:02 IST
Inspiring Unity: India Gears Up for World Para Athletics Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dharambir and Preeti Pal have been announced as India's flag bearers for the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships, as the Paralympic Committee of India revealed the team jersey with 30 days remaining until the event.

The championships, set to take place in New Delhi from September 27 to October 5, will feature a 73-member Indian team showcasing their talents on home turf.

Dharambir, who clinched gold at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, along with Preeti Pal, a double bronze medalist, will lead the Indian contingent. Expressing honor, Dharambir said, the championship's spotlight and new jersey symbolize unity and a fierce fighting spirit.

Preeti emphasized the significance of perseverance and belief, finding pride in wearing the team India jersey to compete on home ground and inspire future para athletes. The launch was attended by brand ambassador Kangana Ranaut, PCI president Devendra Jhajharia, and other prominent para athletes.

PCI President Jhajharia remarked that the jersey launch and team announcement are more than mere formalities; they represent the courage and determination defining India's para athletes. The team is poised to deliver remarkable performances at the event.

TRENDING

1
Trump Reverses Visa Threat: Chinese Students Welcomed in US Amid Trade Talks

Trump Reverses Visa Threat: Chinese Students Welcomed in US Amid Trade Talks

 China
2
Guangxi: The Sweet Powerhouse of China's Sugar Industry

Guangxi: The Sweet Powerhouse of China's Sugar Industry

 China
3
Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Cloudburst Sparks Deadly Landslide

Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Cloudburst Sparks Deadly Landslide

 India
4
BJP Protests Alleged Fake Encounter in Budhana

BJP Protests Alleged Fake Encounter in Budhana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025