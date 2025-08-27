Inspiring Unity: India Gears Up for World Para Athletics Championships
Dharambir and Preeti Pal have been chosen as India's flag bearers for the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. The event will showcase a 73-member Indian contingent, with notable athletes like gold medalist Dharambir and bronze medalist Preeti Pal leading the charge. The launch ceremony highlighted unity and perseverance.
- Country:
- India
Dharambir and Preeti Pal have been announced as India's flag bearers for the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships, as the Paralympic Committee of India revealed the team jersey with 30 days remaining until the event.
The championships, set to take place in New Delhi from September 27 to October 5, will feature a 73-member Indian team showcasing their talents on home turf.
Dharambir, who clinched gold at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, along with Preeti Pal, a double bronze medalist, will lead the Indian contingent. Expressing honor, Dharambir said, the championship's spotlight and new jersey symbolize unity and a fierce fighting spirit.
Preeti emphasized the significance of perseverance and belief, finding pride in wearing the team India jersey to compete on home ground and inspire future para athletes. The launch was attended by brand ambassador Kangana Ranaut, PCI president Devendra Jhajharia, and other prominent para athletes.
PCI President Jhajharia remarked that the jersey launch and team announcement are more than mere formalities; they represent the courage and determination defining India's para athletes. The team is poised to deliver remarkable performances at the event.
