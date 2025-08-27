Mark Wood's Challenges: Bowling Against India's Cricket Titans

In a candid revelation, England pacer Mark Wood has identified Rohit Sharma as the most challenging Indian player he's faced in his career. Wood noted Sharma's exceptional skill in handling aggressive deliveries, remarking that the batsman's prowess often makes his bat appear wider during a match.

The fast bowler, who missed England's fiercely contested Test series against India due to a knee injury, is gearing up to join Durham for the County Championship in September. This stint is part of his preparation for the upcoming Ashes series, which takes place in Australia this winter.

Wood also praised Virat Kohli as an 'unbelievable competitor' and highlighted Rishabh Pant's unpredictability as a formidable challenge. As Wood readies for a potential return, he remains optimistic about being a key player in England's Ashes squad, acknowledging the careful management of his recovery process by his team.