Left Menu

Mark Wood's Challenges: Bowling Against India's Cricket Titans

England pacer Mark Wood highlights Indian batsman Rohit Sharma as his toughest opponent due to Sharma's exceptional batting skills. Wood also names Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant as significant challenges. Recovering from a knee injury, Wood aims to prepare with Durham before the Ashes series in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:02 IST
Mark Wood's Challenges: Bowling Against India's Cricket Titans
Mark Wood
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a candid revelation, England pacer Mark Wood has identified Rohit Sharma as the most challenging Indian player he's faced in his career. Wood noted Sharma's exceptional skill in handling aggressive deliveries, remarking that the batsman's prowess often makes his bat appear wider during a match.

The fast bowler, who missed England's fiercely contested Test series against India due to a knee injury, is gearing up to join Durham for the County Championship in September. This stint is part of his preparation for the upcoming Ashes series, which takes place in Australia this winter.

Wood also praised Virat Kohli as an 'unbelievable competitor' and highlighted Rishabh Pant's unpredictability as a formidable challenge. As Wood readies for a potential return, he remains optimistic about being a key player in England's Ashes squad, acknowledging the careful management of his recovery process by his team.

TRENDING

1
Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

 Pakistan
2
Racing in Orange: The Zandvoort Showdown

Racing in Orange: The Zandvoort Showdown

 Global
3
BJP will first steal your votes, then your other rights, alleges Rahul Gandhi at public rally in Bihar’s Sitamarhi.

BJP will first steal your votes, then your other rights, alleges Rahul Gandh...

 India
4
Loan Recovery Dispute in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar Turns Fatal

Loan Recovery Dispute in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar Turns Fatal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025