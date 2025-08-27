Left Menu

Keegan Bradley's Bold Decision: Ryder Cup Team Finalized

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley chose not to select himself, opting for Justin Thomas and others as wildcard picks for his team. Bradley expressed difficulty with the decision but prioritized the team's best interest. The American and European teams are set for the upcoming match.

27-08-2025
In a decisive move, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has finalized his team, leaving himself out of the lineup. He selected Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns as wildcards to complete the team roster.

The decision was not easy, as Bradley admitted it broke his heart not to play. However, he emphasized the importance of choosing what is best for the team. 'This is the right choice,' he told reporters.

The American team will feature automatic qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau. Meanwhile, European captain Luke Donald is set to announce his picks soon for the highly anticipated match at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)

