Left Menu

Udayan Mane Sets Course Record Amidst Rain-Interrupted Kolar Open

Udayan Mane broke the course record with a five-under 67 at the Kolar Open, taking the lead halfway through the suspended second round. Heavy rains interrupted play, leaving 31 players to resume their rounds on Thursday. Dhruv Sheoran and Umed Kumar are among potential challengers to Mane's lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolar | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:19 IST
Udayan Mane Sets Course Record Amidst Rain-Interrupted Kolar Open
Golfer
  • Country:
  • India

Golfer Udayan Mane made headlines by setting a new course record with a remarkable five-under 67 during the second day of the Kolar Open, taking an early clubhouse lead. His performance came after initially trailing five shots behind the leader, marking a significant resurgence.

Inclement weather led to the suspension of the second round, with heavy rains interrupting play late in the day. As a result, 31 players out of a field of 120 were unable to finish their rounds and will resume their play early Thursday.

Despite the weather halts, Gurugram's Dhruv Sheoran and Chandimandir's Umed Kumar are in close contention with Udayan, indicated by their impressive rounds, making Thursday a potentially thrilling finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis police say a shooting at a Catholic school has left three dead, including the shooter, and 17 injured, reports AP.

Minneapolis police say a shooting at a Catholic school has left three dead, ...

 Global
2
Lithium Gold Rush: Ukraine Opens Doors to Investors

Lithium Gold Rush: Ukraine Opens Doors to Investors

 Global
3
Arrests, Tensions Rise in Assam Amid JMB Alert

Arrests, Tensions Rise in Assam Amid JMB Alert

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir Offers Relief to Landslide Victims

Jammu and Kashmir Offers Relief to Landslide Victims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025