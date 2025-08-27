Udayan Mane Sets Course Record Amidst Rain-Interrupted Kolar Open

Golfer Udayan Mane made headlines by setting a new course record with a remarkable five-under 67 during the second day of the Kolar Open, taking an early clubhouse lead. His performance came after initially trailing five shots behind the leader, marking a significant resurgence.

Inclement weather led to the suspension of the second round, with heavy rains interrupting play late in the day. As a result, 31 players out of a field of 120 were unable to finish their rounds and will resume their play early Thursday.

Despite the weather halts, Gurugram's Dhruv Sheoran and Chandimandir's Umed Kumar are in close contention with Udayan, indicated by their impressive rounds, making Thursday a potentially thrilling finale.

