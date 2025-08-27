Keegan Bradley's Bold Move: Leading Ryder Cup Without Swinging a Club
U.S. captain Keegan Bradley opts for leadership over play, excluding himself from the Ryder Cup team in favor of fresh talent. Despite personal disappointment, Bradley emphasizes his role as a dedicated captain. Six picks include rookies and seasoned golfers, with Bradley confident about his strategic decision.
In a surprising twist, U.S. captain Keegan Bradley has chosen to prioritize his leadership duties over joining the players on the green for the prestigious Ryder Cup. Announcing his decision at the PGA of America headquarters in Frisco, Texas, Bradley confirmed that he had no plans to play at Bethpage Black.
"It broke my heart not to play," Bradley admitted, speaking passionately about his lifelong dream to be part of the Ryder Cup matches. Nevertheless, he made the strategic choice to focus on his role as captain, assembling a diverse 12-man roster with a mix of Ryder Cup rookies and seasoned competitors.
The U.S. team includes newcomers like Cameron Young and Ben Griffin, alongside familiar names such as Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa. As the tournament approaches, all eyes are on Bradley, whose decision will be closely scrutinized — especially if the Americans fall short in the September face-off.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryder Cup
- golf
- captain
- picks
- team
- rookies
- leadership
- decision
- tournament
ALSO READ
UAE Team Emirates-XRG Triumphs as Protests Mar Vuelta Stage
Keegan Bradley Forgoes Playing Captain Role for Team’s Success in Ryder Cup
UAE Team Emirates-XRG Triumphs in Vuelta a Espana's Stage Five
India U23 Team Gears Up for AFC Qualifiers After Iraq Friendly Clash
Keegan Bradley's Bold Decision: U.S. Ryder Cup Team's New Course