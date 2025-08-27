Zimbabwe's Kelis Ndhlovu Suspended from Bowling in International Cricket

Zimbabwean cricket talent Kelis Ndhlovu faces an immediate suspension from bowling in international matches following an independent assessment confirming her use of an unauthorized bowling technique. The decision, backed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), comes after match officials raised concern during an ODI against Ireland in July.

Pursuant to Article 6.1 of ICC's Bowling Regulations, Ndhlovu can only resume bowling once she successfully undergoes a re-evaluation proving her compliance with the legal action standards. Former captain of Zimbabwe's U19 squad at the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup, Ndhlovu has impressive track records, having taken 19 wickets in ODIs and 44 in T20Is.

In other cricketing news, Zimbabwe's men's team is set to face Sri Lanka in a two-match ODI series at the Harare Sports Club at the end of August. The team will see Brendan Taylor returning to the ODI lineup and Richard Ngarava returning from injury to strengthen the bowling squad.

