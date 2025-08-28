Dramatic Upsets and Triumphs Mark Day Four of the US Open
The fourth day of the US Open featured thrilling matches and significant upsets. Highlights include Taylor Fritz's comeback against Lloyd Harris and Raphael Collignon's victory over Casper Ruud. Jessica Pegula progressed smoothly, while Novak Djokovic overcame a tough start to advance. As Jack Draper withdrew due to injury, several other top-seeded players continued their campaigns.
Excitement and unpredictability defined the fourth day of the US Open at Flushing Meadows, with several high-profile matches taking center stage. American Taylor Fritz, the fourth seed, mounted a stellar comeback to defeat South Africa's Lloyd Harris in a four-set clash, rallying from a first-set loss to win 4-6 7-6(3) 6-2 6-4.
Casper Ruud of Norway, seeded twelfth, was ousted in a grueling five-set battle by Belgium's Raphael Collignon. The Belgian emerged victorious with a 6-4 3-6 3-6 6-4 7-5 scoreline and will face Jiri Lehecka next. Meanwhile, American Jessica Pegula secured a spot in the third round by defeating Russia's Anna Blinkova in straight sets, 6-1 6-3.
Novak Djokovic showcased resilience as he bounced back from a first-set stumble to beat Zachary Svajda, advancing with a 6-7(5) 6-3 6-3 6-1 victory. In other news, British player Jack Draper withdrew from the tournament due to an arm injury, as the tournament proceeded under clear skies and intense competition.