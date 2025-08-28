Dramatic Upsets and Triumphs Mark Day Four of the US Open

Excitement and unpredictability defined the fourth day of the US Open at Flushing Meadows, with several high-profile matches taking center stage. American Taylor Fritz, the fourth seed, mounted a stellar comeback to defeat South Africa's Lloyd Harris in a four-set clash, rallying from a first-set loss to win 4-6 7-6(3) 6-2 6-4.

Casper Ruud of Norway, seeded twelfth, was ousted in a grueling five-set battle by Belgium's Raphael Collignon. The Belgian emerged victorious with a 6-4 3-6 3-6 6-4 7-5 scoreline and will face Jiri Lehecka next. Meanwhile, American Jessica Pegula secured a spot in the third round by defeating Russia's Anna Blinkova in straight sets, 6-1 6-3.

Novak Djokovic showcased resilience as he bounced back from a first-set stumble to beat Zachary Svajda, advancing with a 6-7(5) 6-3 6-3 6-1 victory. In other news, British player Jack Draper withdrew from the tournament due to an arm injury, as the tournament proceeded under clear skies and intense competition.