Cheteshwar Pujara: From Cricket Legend to Mentor

Indian Test great Cheteshwar Pujara, after retiring from a distinguished career, is open to coaching or a role at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence. Reflecting on his career and the evolution of Test cricket, Pujara remains optimistic about the future of classical Test batting while acknowledging the rise of white-ball cricket.

Having recently retired from cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara is contemplating his future, considering roles in coaching or at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.

Reflecting on his career, Pujara emphasized the enduring importance of traditional Test batting amidst changing playing styles.

He plans to remain connected to cricket and contribute to its development in India.

