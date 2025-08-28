UEFA Champions League Final Rescheduled for Early Evening Kickoff

The UEFA has announced a significant schedule adjustment for the men's Champions League final, bringing the kickoff time forward by three hours to 6 p.m. in Central Europe. This shift, effective from the upcoming final on May 30 at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, is aimed at making the event more family-friendly by permitting easier attendance for families and children, facilitating the use of public transport after the match, and allowing fans to celebrate in host cities without the pressures of late-night logistics.

In recent years, the final's 9 p.m. kickoff often led to matches concluding around midnight, particularly when extended into extra time and penalty shootouts. By moving the kickoff earlier, UEFA hopes to not only ease travel stress for fans but also enhance the overall viewing experience globally. This decision aligns with broadcasters seeking to engage a broader audience, especially young viewers, in a more accessible time slot.

The move comes after discussions with Football Supporters Europe, UEFA's official liaison for fan-related matters. Ronan Evain, executive director of the FSE, highlighted how the earlier kickoff could reduce travel stress, enable day trips, and enhance enjoyment of the event for fans and families.

