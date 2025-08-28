Left Menu

Visionless Victory: The Indomitable Spirit of Lt. Col. Dwarkesh

Lt. Col. Dwarkesh, a visually impaired marksman in the Indian Army, aims to bring home gold in the World Cup for visually impaired shooters. Despite losing his vision in an accident, Dwarkesh has excelled in national shooting and swimming events and remains determined to achieve his sports dreams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:20 IST
Lt. Col. Dwarkesh, a talented marksman from the Indian Army despite losing his sight in an accident, is setting his sights on gold at the upcoming World Cup for visually impaired shooters. At 38, he competes in the 10-meter air rifle category, demonstrating resilience and exceptional talent.

Having undergone rigorous training for a year at the Army Marksmanship Unit in Mhow, Dwarkesh uses an audio aiming device to guide his shots accurately. His journey with the Army began in 2009, and after initially struggling to find direction post-accident, he discovered international competitions for visually impaired athletes in 2022.

With two national gold medals in his category, Dwarkesh is determined to secure a World Cup gold in the UAE this year. Besides shooting, he has succeeded in national swimming competitions and undertook an expedition to the challenging Siachen Glacier in 2021, achieving further feats of endurance and spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

