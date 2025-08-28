Left Menu

Supreme Court Steps In: India's Football at Crossroads

The Supreme Court is overseeing the finalization of the AIFF draft constitution to promote Indian football. Amid tensions with FIFA and concerns over the Indian Super League, clubs fear shutdowns. Urgent reforms and agreements are needed to secure the future and international credibility of Indian football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:34 IST
Supreme Court Steps In: India's Football at Crossroads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India is taking significant steps to finalize the All India Football Federation (AIFF) draft constitution, aiming to foster the development of Indian football. In a recent hearing, the court acknowledged India's vast football talent and expressed its commitment to advancing the sport despite challenges.

During discussions, the AIFF highlighted its efforts to select a commercial partner for the Indian Super League (ISL) through a transparent tender process, which aligns with global standards. However, a lingering conflict with FIFA and AIFF about constitutional alignment remains unresolved, as FIFA's demands were deemed irrelevant by the court.

Simultaneously, a crisis looms over the ISL. The non-renewal of the master rights agreement threatens club operations and their participation in international competitions. Eleven clubs have voiced concerns about potentially shutting down, citing the agreement deadlock, highlighting the dire need for resolutions to secure the league's continuity and revitalize Indian football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Triumph: UAW Secures Kentucky Plant Victory Amid Challenges

Union Triumph: UAW Secures Kentucky Plant Victory Amid Challenges

 Global
2
Premier League Title Race Heats Up: Liverpools vs Arsenal Showdown

Premier League Title Race Heats Up: Liverpools vs Arsenal Showdown

 Global
3
RSS fully supports Constitutionally-mandated reservation policies and will support it till the time it is required: Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

RSS fully supports Constitutionally-mandated reservation policies and will s...

 India
4
Canada and India Appoint New Envoy Amid Thawing Diplomatic Ties

Canada and India Appoint New Envoy Amid Thawing Diplomatic Ties

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025