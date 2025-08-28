Supreme Court Steps In: India's Football at Crossroads

The Supreme Court of India is taking significant steps to finalize the All India Football Federation (AIFF) draft constitution, aiming to foster the development of Indian football. In a recent hearing, the court acknowledged India's vast football talent and expressed its commitment to advancing the sport despite challenges.

During discussions, the AIFF highlighted its efforts to select a commercial partner for the Indian Super League (ISL) through a transparent tender process, which aligns with global standards. However, a lingering conflict with FIFA and AIFF about constitutional alignment remains unresolved, as FIFA's demands were deemed irrelevant by the court.

Simultaneously, a crisis looms over the ISL. The non-renewal of the master rights agreement threatens club operations and their participation in international competitions. Eleven clubs have voiced concerns about potentially shutting down, citing the agreement deadlock, highlighting the dire need for resolutions to secure the league's continuity and revitalize Indian football.

