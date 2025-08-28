Left Menu

Revving Up the Fun: Hamilton's Refreshing Formula One Strategy

Lewis Hamilton aims to rejuvenate his Formula One career by focusing on enjoyment and teamwork. After a challenging start with Ferrari, he seeks to shift his mindset for the remaining races. Despite recent struggles, Hamilton remains optimistic about the potential and believes in collective success with the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:38 IST
Lewis Hamilton is determined to bring back the enjoyment to his Formula One career following a challenging stint with Ferrari. The seven-time world champion expressed his desire for a fresh approach after a disappointing performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he criticized his own abilities as 'absolutely useless.'

Speaking ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, Hamilton mentioned that he had taken a break to disconnect and refocus. His strategy for the last ten races is to work earnestly while savoring the sport that initially drew him to racing. Hamilton emphasized the significance of fun, stating it's pivotal for anyone's career satisfaction.

Hamilton finds encouragement in recent upgrades brought in by Ferrari, hinting at future success. Despite not achieving a podium finish since last year, he sees potential and aligns with the views of George Russell, who supports Hamilton's efforts. Russell praised Hamilton's capabilities, underscoring the complexities of Formula One racing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

