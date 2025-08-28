Left Menu

Galatasaray Makes Strategic Move with Wilfried Singo Signing

Galatasaray has acquired Ivory Coast defender Wilfried Singo from AS Monaco for 30.8 million euros. The deal includes a clause giving Monaco 10% of any future resale profit. Singo, with 31 national caps, inked a five-year contract worth 4.8 million euros annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:13 IST
Galatasaray, a prominent club in the Turkish Super Lig, has secured the talents of Ivory Coast defender Wilfried Singo from AS Monaco for a reported 30.8 million euros. The move aims to bolster their defensive lineup.

The financial terms include an agreement to pay AS Monaco 10% of any future resale profit, showcasing a strategic transfer approach by Galatasaray. Singo's acquisition highlights the club's long-term vision for their squad.

The 24-year-old Singo, with an impressive 31 international caps for the Ivory Coast, has committed to a five-year deal that will see him earn 4.8 million euros per season, reflecting his value and potential impact on the team.

