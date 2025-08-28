Left Menu

Rajasthan Gears Up to Host Khelo India University Games

Rajasthan is set to host the Khelo India University Games for the first time, aiming to showcase local sporting talents. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the importance of the event and suggested engaging activities to promote sports awareness. Additionally, preparations for Pravasi Rajasthani Day are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan is poised to host the Khelo India University Games for the first time, offering a platform for the state's sporting talents to gain national recognition, according to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Reviewing the preparations, Sharma highlighted the significance of this event in boosting Rajasthan's identity in the sports sector. He called for a grand and successful organization to set a nationwide example.

Sharma proposed innovative approaches, such as organizing marathons in schools and colleges, to increase public participation and sports awareness ahead of the main event.

In another briefing, Sharma assessed the preparations for the Pravasi Rajasthani Day, set for December 10 in Jaipur. The event will honor the achievements of migrant Rajasthanis, with Sharma urging timely preparations.

