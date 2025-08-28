Left Menu

Champions League Showdown: Titans Set for Epic Clashes

The UEFA Champions League draw has set up electrifying matchups, featuring powerhouses like PSG against Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Real Madrid will face Manchester City and Liverpool, while Inter Milan clashes with Liverpool and Arsenal. With six English clubs in contention, this season promises thrilling football spectacles starting September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:15 IST

The UEFA Champions League draw has laid the groundwork for a season brimming with high-stakes matches and illustrious clashes. Paris St Germain, the reigning champions, will square off against formidable opponents Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the league phase, creating tension and anticipation.

Real Madrid finds itself pitted against Manchester City and Liverpool once more, in what promises to be a showcase of skill and strategy. Meanwhile, Inter Milan is set to host Liverpool and Arsenal, adding layers of intrigue to the upcoming games. In a shift from the usual structure, this season's league phase features each team playing eight games, equally split between home and away venues.

The stage is set for 36 clubs to converge on this scintillating football journey, culminating in a May 30 finale at Budapest's Puskas Arena. Highlighting their historic feats, Chelsea was applauded with a distinctive accolade for achieving victories across multiple European tournaments.

