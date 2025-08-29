Left Menu

Iga Swiatek Triumphs After U.S. Open Thriller

Iga Swiatek overcame a challenging second set to defeat Suzan Lamens, advancing to the U.S. Open third round. Despite early errors, Swiatek secured her victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium with a dominant final set. She will face Anna Kalinskaya next, continuing her quest for another Grand Slam title.

Iga Swiatek displayed resilience on Thursday as she navigated a challenging second set to secure a victory against the Netherlands' Suzan Lamens, with a score of 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium, leading her into the U.S. Open third round.

The second seed, who emerged as a top contender after her successes at Wimbledon and the Cincinnati tournament, faced mid-match setbacks but managed to regain control in the decisive moments, setting up a third-round clash with 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya.

Swiatek broke Lamens' serve multiple times, demonstrating her aggressive play despite the errors that allowed Lamens a brief comeback in the second set, which Swiatek eventually quelled with strategic plays and precision serving.

