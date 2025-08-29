Coco Gauff Battles Past Service Woes to Advance in Grand Slam

Coco Gauff, a former U.S. Open champion, overcame a challenging match marred by service errors and emotional hurdles, defeating Croatia's Donna Vekic 7-6(5) 6-2 to advance to the third round of the Grand Slam.

Gauff, still adapting to a new coaching partnership with biomechanist Gavin MacMillan and a retooled serve, fought hard in a tense outing under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium to set up her next clash with 28th-seeded Magdalena Frech. During a dramatic evening session, Gauff managed to eliminate unforced errors just enough to secure the first set via a tiebreak.

Despite mid-match tears and practicing serves during a break, the American pulled away in the second set, capitalizing on Vekic's errors to secure her spot in the next round and avenge her earlier loss to the Croatian at the Paris Olympics.