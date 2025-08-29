Left Menu

India's Sporting Evolution: From Grassroots to Global Hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the transformative changes in India’s sporting landscape over the past decade. On National Sports Day, he lauded efforts to support athletes and build infrastructure, aiming to position India as a global hub for sporting excellence, inspired by Major Dhyan Chand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significant transformation India's sporting landscape has experienced over the last decade. He reaffirmed his government's dedication to supporting athletes and constructing state-of-the-art facilities during an address on National Sports Day.

In a social media post, Modi paid tribute to renowned hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, whose legacy continues to inspire budding talents across the nation.

Modi noted that from grassroots initiatives to the establishment of world-class infrastructure, the country is witnessing the rise of a dynamic sports ecosystem, reinforcing India's commitment to becoming a global hub for sporting excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

