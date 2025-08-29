Left Menu

Wanindu Hasaranga Rejoins Sri Lanka for Asia Cup Showdown

Sri Lanka includes Wanindu Hasaranga in their T20 Asia Cup squad despite his recovery from a hamstring injury that rules him out of the Zimbabwe tour. This inclusion strengthens Sri Lanka's lineup with spin options and marks the return of a key player ahead of the September tournament.

Updated: 29-08-2025 09:48 IST
Wanindu Hasaranga Rejoins Sri Lanka for Asia Cup Showdown
Wanindu Hasaranga
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has announced its Twenty20 squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, welcoming back the all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. Although sidelined from the Zimbabwe tour due to a lingering hamstring injury suffered during July's Bangladesh series, Hasaranga is expected to boost the team's spin arsenal.

The inclusion of Hasaranga, replacing Dushan Hemantha, further solidifies Sri Lanka's spin options alongside teammates Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana. This strategic decision underlines the team's preparation for the competitive tournament scheduled next month.

Notably, veteran Angelo Mathews is absent from the squad despite his commitment to shorter formats, while the team will look to former captain Dasun Shanaka for his seam-bowling prowess. Under Charith Asalanka's captaincy, Sri Lanka will commence its Group B campaign against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on September 13.

