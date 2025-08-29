Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Men's Asia Cup Hockey Thrillers

Left Menu

Malaysia and Korea displayed dominant performances in their men's Asia Cup hockey matches, with Malaysia securing a 4-1 victory against Bangladesh and Korea crushing Chinese Taipei 7-0. The Asia Cup serves as a qualification event for the FIH World Cup, showcasing top-tier hockey talent.

In a thrilling display at the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament, Malaysia and South Korea emerged victorious in their respective Pool B matches. Malaysia, ranked 12th globally, rallied from a goal deficit to defeat Bangladesh 4-1, while title holders Korea decimated Chinese Taipei with a 7-0 win on Friday.

Malaysia's victory was anchored by Ashran Hamsani, Akhimullah Anuar, and Muhajir Abdul Rauf finding the back of the net with field goals. Meanwhile, Korea's Dain Son led the charge with a hat-trick, supported by Jihun Yang's brace from penalty corners and Seyong Oh's field effort.

The Asia Cup, a pivotal event offering direct qualification to the next year's FIH World Cup, unfolds with more exciting matches ahead, including Malaysia's upcoming clash against the formidable South Korean team. As the tournament progresses, teams vie for top honors and a place on the world stage.

