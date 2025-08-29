Wales Women's Rugby: Fighting Spirit in World Cup Spotlight

In a strategic maneuver, the Wales Women's Rugby team will see significant changes in their lineup for the crucial World Cup match against Canada on Saturday. This comes after a disheartening defeat to Scotland left their tournament hopes precariously poised.

The game in Salford Community Stadium promises high stakes as Wales grapples with the necessity of an upset against the world's second-ranked team. Their survival in the tournament hangs in the balance, with the pressure compounded by a dismal year for Welsh rugby overall.

Coach Sean Lynn's seven roster changes aim to rejuvenate the squad and instill confidence, with a focus on energy and pride. As players prepare to face formidable opponents, the call to be bold on the field resonates strongly, reflecting the team's commitment to overcoming adversity.

