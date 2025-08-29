Tuchel's Bold Squad Shake-Up: Rashford In, Trent Out!

In a move reflecting England's depth in talent, coach Thomas Tuchel has left out defender Trent Alexander-Arnold from the squad for the approaching World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia. Marcus Rashford, returning to form, is among the notable inclusions that underscore the fierce competition for roster spots.

Rashford, currently on loan to Barcelona, joins other notable recalls such as Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace and Manchester City's John Stones, who has battled back from injury. Speaking to reporters, Tuchel emphasized a 'tighter, more competitive squad' strategy, noting the need for consistency in defensive contributions, particularly from players like Alexander-Arnold.

With England topping Group K, the team aims to secure its spot in the World Cup by maintaining its winning momentum. The squad looks forward to an intense schedule leading up to the qualifiers, with Tuchel optimistic about both strategic execution and fan support as they pursue international success.

