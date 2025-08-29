Belgium Coach Rudi Garcia Injects Fresh Talent for World Cup Quest

In a strategic move to rejuvenate Belgium's national football squad, coach Rudi Garcia unveiled three new players for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein. Charles Vanhoutte, credited for his role in Union St Gilloise's title win, is called upon to replace injured Amadou Onana.

Joaquin Seys, after missing the June call-up due to injury, returns, while 20-year-old Mike Penders receives his first senior summons. On loan from Chelsea to Racing Strasbourg, Penders represents a youthful addition to Belgium's goalie lineup. Currently third in Group J, Belgium faces Liechtenstein and Kazakhstan in pivotal matches.

With Romelu Lukaku sidelined, Fulham's Timothy Castagne returns and Michy Batshuayi offers attacking reinforcement for the team. As Garcia rallies the group for crucial qualifiers, he emphasizes Belgium's need to strike without their top scorer. The updated squad is a blend of seasoned and emergent talents.

