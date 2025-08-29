Left Menu

Belgium Coach Rudi Garcia Injects Fresh Talent for World Cup Quest

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia announced new squad members, including rising talents for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein. Injuries prompt changes, with Charles Vanhoutte and Joaquin Seys gaining spots. Promising goalkeeper Mike Penders is also included, as Belgium strives to compete without Romelu Lukaku for six matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:10 IST
Belgium Coach Rudi Garcia Injects Fresh Talent for World Cup Quest
Rudi Garcia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a strategic move to rejuvenate Belgium's national football squad, coach Rudi Garcia unveiled three new players for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein. Charles Vanhoutte, credited for his role in Union St Gilloise's title win, is called upon to replace injured Amadou Onana.

Joaquin Seys, after missing the June call-up due to injury, returns, while 20-year-old Mike Penders receives his first senior summons. On loan from Chelsea to Racing Strasbourg, Penders represents a youthful addition to Belgium's goalie lineup. Currently third in Group J, Belgium faces Liechtenstein and Kazakhstan in pivotal matches.

With Romelu Lukaku sidelined, Fulham's Timothy Castagne returns and Michy Batshuayi offers attacking reinforcement for the team. As Garcia rallies the group for crucial qualifiers, he emphasizes Belgium's need to strike without their top scorer. The updated squad is a blend of seasoned and emergent talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Leaders Unite to Address Punjab's Flood Crisis

Political Leaders Unite to Address Punjab's Flood Crisis

 India
2
Flood Recovery and Relief Efforts Intensify in Kamareddy and Medak

Flood Recovery and Relief Efforts Intensify in Kamareddy and Medak

 India
3
Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit Amid Maratha Agitation

Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit Amid Maratha Agitation

 India
4
Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Visit to Boost Rayalaseema Irrigation

Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Visit to Boost Rayalaseema Irrigation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025