Ruthless Rybakina Dominates Raducanu to Advance at U.S. Open

The 2022 Wimbledon winner dominated from the start, overpowering Raducanu with clean returns and consistent baseline play. Rybakina's strategic ball-striking consistently placed her opponent on the defensive, maintaining focus and control throughout the match.

As the Briton struggled with errors, Rybakina seized opportunities to break serves, ultimately clinching the match in 62 minutes. Next, she faces either Marketa Vondrousova or Jasmine Paolini, aiming to further her successful run at this year's tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)