Rybakina Overpowers Raducanu in U.S. Open Showdown

Emma Raducanu's exciting journey in the U.S. Open met an abrupt end in the third round, as she succumbed to a 6-1, 6-2 defeat by 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in just 62 minutes this Friday.

Rybakina's performance marked her first advancement to the second week at Flushing Meadows. Until now, the U.S. Open was the only Grand Slam tournament where the No. 9 seed from Kazakhstan had not advanced past the quarterfinals.

Reflecting on her victory, Rybakina, who reached speeds of up to 118 mph on her serves, expressed optimism about changing her fortunes at the tournament. With a 23-8 lead in winners, she managed to overpower Raducanu, a former major trophy achiever at Flushing Meadows.